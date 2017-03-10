#GameofThrones give us a season 7 teaser!

Posted on by under Movies and Television, Video

Well yesterday we asked for a trailer for season 7 of the incredible TV series Game of Thrones, so we got one and really this is not what we wanted, we want more and we want to see more! Yet somehow this teaser actually does do exactly what it is supposed to do, tease us! At least we know one thing, Game of Thrones will be starting mid July, it is a little later than normal as we would normally be expecting to see it around now, so once again HBO tease us!

#GoTS7 #GamesofThrones #Dragons #Fire #Ice #TheIronThrone

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #Kong #SkullIsland #KongSkullIsland #KongMovie #KingKong

    #Kong weighed up on #SkullIsland

    Posted on by

  • #Book #Movie #BookWorm #MovieFans #Anger #MovieStudios #FavouriteBooks

    The problem with turning #Books into #Movies

    Posted on by

  • #LondonLeopard #BigCatWeek #London #Leopard #NatGeoUK #LeopardLooseInLondon

    #LondonLeopard roaming the streets for #BigCatWeek

    Posted on by

  • #TheHandmaidsTale #InternationalWomensDay #MargaretAtwood #Dystopia #Gilead #TotalitarianSociety

    #TheHandmaidsTale teaser for #InternationalWomensDay

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *