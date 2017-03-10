GameofThrones give us a season 7 teaser!

Well yesterday we asked for a trailer for season 7 of the incredible TV series Game of Thrones, so we got one and really this is not what we wanted, we want more and we want to see more! Yet somehow this teaser actually does do exactly what it is supposed to do, tease us! At least we know one thing, Game of Thrones will be starting mid July, it is a little later than normal as we would normally be expecting to see it around now, so once again HBO tease us!

