#Pizza from #PizzaHut via #PieTop trainers

To kick off our first year as the Official Pizza of the NCAA®, we’ve created 64 pairs of the Pie Tops sneakers to show fans how easy it is to get a better pizza delivered just in time for March Madness®. Designed by the Shoe Surgeon, the Pie Tops are a special-edition sneaker that uses Bluetooth® technology and geolocation so wearers can get their favorite pizzas quickly ordered and delivered, with just the press of a button on the shoe’s tongue.

#PizzaOrder #PizzaTrainers #PieTopTrainers #ShoeSurgeon #Bluetooth

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

