#FastandFurious becomes #TheFateofTheFurious

Posted on by under Cars, Movies and Television

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

#Fast #Furious #Cars #FateOfTheFurious #Fate #Crime

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #GoTS7 #GamesofThrones #Dragons #Fire #Ice #TheIronThrone

    #GameofThrones give us a season 7 teaser!

    Posted on by

  • #Kong #SkullIsland #KongSkullIsland #KongMovie #KingKong

    #Kong weighed up on #SkullIsland

    Posted on by

  • #Book #Movie #BookWorm #MovieFans #Anger #MovieStudios #FavouriteBooks

    The problem with turning #Books into #Movies

    Posted on by

  • #TheHandmaidsTale #InternationalWomensDay #MargaretAtwood #Dystopia #Gilead #TotalitarianSociety

    #TheHandmaidsTale teaser for #InternationalWomensDay

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *