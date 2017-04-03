Aliens invade a Space Station are you the Prey?

It is a classic storyline, a lone space station doing a job that is essential to Earths security when it is invaded by an alien race known as the Typhon. From here they will launch their attack on Earth and once this attack begins things will never be the same again. There is one thing that the Typhon have not taken into consideration, you! In this game you are the last line of defence for the space station, Earth and the human race, can you handle it? This trailer shows some gameplay action, the aliens and your powers, you didn’t think that you were sent there without any help did you?

Aliens have taken over the space station, and only you can stop them. Or, make that Yu. On May 5, 2017, Prey releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC – and, as Morgan Yu, you’ll be mankind’s only hope to stop the Typhon threat from destroying humanity. Prey is the latest game from Arkane Studios, the team behind the multi-award-winning Dishonored series. Watch the latest trailer to get a deeper look at the Typhon aliens, Morgan’s unique powers and weapons, and the Talos I space station itself.

The Prey game is coming out soon and it will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms, this is an alternative future, hence the aliens and humans with special powers. This is gaming at its coolest level and it is not going to be easy either, after all, who wants to pay out for a game that will be over in a couple of days, gamers want great value in a game and Prey does look like it offers that, but we will have to wait and see for the release to totally understand where this game stands. So do you have what it takes to take on the Typhon and keep them from using the space station as a staging post for the invasion of Earth?

