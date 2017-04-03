Say Hello to this cute doll named Annabelle!

Every story has a beginning and as might be expecting Annabelle: Creation is the story of how that scary doll came into reality. If there is one thing that is even more scary than the actual Annabelle doll, it has to be the man who created it in the first place! This movie tells the story of how Annabelle came into the world and from the trailer, we can tell that it is going to be a scary time.

In “Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

The movie stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton, Lou Lou Safran, Samara Lee, Tayler Buck, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto. If you think that you can take it, then Annabelle: Creation will be showing at a cinema near you this August!

