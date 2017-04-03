Are you ready to enter The Void?

You will often hear people say that they don’t make things like they used to, this can relate to many things including the movies, yet when it comes to real horror it is often always the classic stories that are the best. So when you watch The Void you should be aware that this is a movie as that will chill you to the bones and beyond. The Void stars Ellen Wong, Kathleen Munroe, Aaron Poole and Kenneth Welsh and Daniel Fathers, you catch it now in a cinema near you, if you dare!

Encountering a blood-soaked man on a dark deserted road, a police officer rushes the victim to the local hospital. Soon the staff and patients are trapped by a terrifying, otherworldly threat and forced on a hellish voyage into the depths of the building to escape the nightmare. Shocking, haunting and boasting mind-blowing practical special effects, The Void is a new must-see horror event!

