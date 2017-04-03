The Mummy gets a modern day makeover!

The Mummy is a classic horror movie, it has been remade, retold and renewed, but this time it has been given a modern day setting bringing to up to date and ready to take on the modern world. With Tom Cruise taking the starring role you know that it is going to be good, but will it be good enough to offer the fans of this genre something that they can be satisfied with? We think the answer has to be yes, it has everything, action, great settings and plenty of edge of the seat moments.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The movie stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance and Russell Crowe. You find out for yourself this June if The Mummy makes the grade, to stay in touch with events and news there is a Facebook for the movie. This could be the new lease of life for The Mummy.

