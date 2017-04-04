When all else fails call the Agents of Mayhem!

In the future governments will be a thing of the past and the only way forward is to follow the rule of the Legion, a group of powerful people led by the evil Doctor Babylon their goal is simple, to rule the world at any cost. Their rise to global domination is triggered through a series of coordinated attacks they cripple the governments of the world allowing the Legion to seize power. Now that there is nothing standing in the way, there is only one weapon left to use a group of super-agents going under the name of the Agents of Mayhem!

The world has fallen under the rule of LEGION, The League of Evil Gentleman Intent On Obliterating nations. This supervillainous cabal of criminal masterminds and costumed megalomaniacs needs to be stopped at any cost.

This game has been compared with others, but in reality, it stands alone offering action, music and more action, you cannot beat that! Sure it will not be released until August, but the wait is going to be worth it, trust us! Check out the Agents of Mayhem website for news and details on when the game will become available on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

