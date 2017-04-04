Create and produce knitwear easily with Kniterate!

You might think that knitting is something done by old ladies, or that it is something that takes ages to learn and so knitting may not be one of those things at the top of your to-do list, but what if you could design a cool creation and with the press of a single button could it become a reality right in front of your eyes then you might be interested in the Kniterate machine. This machine is something else, think of it as a 3D printer for knitwear, it is that cool believe us! With this set up you can create an interesting design for scarves, beanies, ties, dresses, sweaters and shoes, obviously, in some cases, there will be some assembly required, but the end result is something very interesting and it is something that you have designed and made.

Like an industrial knitting machine, Kniterate is computer-controlled. It can transfer stitches around and do these tasks automatically, freeing you up to do more creative work. Kniterate bridges both worlds with an easy to use automatic digital knitting machine adapted to suit the budget of makers and designers and sized for any studio, maker space or class.

There are so many uses for something like this, it could be used for making great personalised gifts for the family, or it could be the start of a wonderful new business, the possibilities are literally endless. The machine itself does not take up a lot of space either, it measures 125 cm x 64 cm x 60 cm and it weighs in at about 160 kilos. They are looking to get this on sale by April next year with a retail price of around $7500! But the good news is that they are currently crowdfunding and that means there is a bargain to the had here. Early birds backing the project with just $4700 will get their very own Kniterate machine, that is a massive saving. To find out more about the knitting machine or how you can pre-order one at a special discounted price go to the Kniterate page on Kickstarter!

