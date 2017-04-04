Significance science fiction at its best!

When the space probe Voyager One was launched in 1977 nobody could have known that some forty years later not only would this small craft have travelled further than any other manmade object it will have a long-lasting effect on the science community to the point where the experts are still finding out more about the Earth, Solar System, and the Galaxy. The movie Significance is a science fiction short that takes its story from the Voyager One space probe and twists it with the reality that we come to know about this small space probe travelling through space all on its own.

Forty years since its launch, the renowned Voyager One Spacecraft has now reached interstellar space, travelling farther from Earth than anything in history. It was only after Carl Sagan persuaded NASA engineers to turn Voyager’s cameras around, that we were gifted the famous Pale Blue Dot photograph, showing our planet at a distance never seen previously. But what did this humble “dot” teach us about our own place in the universe?

The story follows the work of an amateur astronomer working at a remote observatory, it was filmed at the Bayfordbury Observatory in Hertfordshire. While studying the data that has collected over time he discovers something that will change his view about the place that we and the tiny blue dot that we call Earth in the grand scheme of things. The short movie is based on the photograph taken by NASA engineers who decided to turn the camera around on Voyager One and point it towards Earth! This tiny blue dot is the only photograph of our planet taken from such a vast distance away. It is a chilling image and just goes to prove that planet Earth is just a tiny part of something so huge it is hard to put it into perspective. Significance has been shown at a lot of UK film festivals and can now be seen here online for the first time, enjoy!

