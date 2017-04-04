Virtual Reality should Change the Way we Play at All Levels

When one hears “virtual reality”, the first thing to pop into one’s mind is most likely a video game played from a first-person perspective, in a completely immersive environment. This preconception is strengthened by the massive processing power a computer needs to generate these environments – basically, one needs a pretty powerful gaming PC to be able to use headsets like Oculus Rift or HTC Vive at their best. Yet the virtual reality is not only about high-profile video games. Its applications, even in the world of gaming, can – and should – reach far beyond fantasy worlds and immersive shooting, into the direction of casual gaming.

New games for the new environment

VR is already a great experience in high-profile video games. To find its way to a “lower” level of gaming, though, new environments and new games have to be invented: virtual meeting points like Second Life, where players can explore, meet, socialise, and play together. The range of games available will also have to change, focusing more on things players can play with each other instead of simply playing.

Developers should start by reinventing classics like chess, backgammon, and card games like bridge and poker to fit into the new, virtual world, then proceed to put their creativity to test and roll out fresh games that people can play together in the spaceless world of virtual reality.

When the time is right

Although virtual reality truly has the potential to change the world, the change will be far slower than many of us would’ve expected. Aside from the prohibitive price tag the headsets themselves bear, we need to think of the time it takes for the average PC to be fit to run VR content. Virtual reality is a technology that spreads slowly but steadily. It will take quite some time for it to become as widespread as television but we’ll get there eventually. And there will be a time when we’ll see the explosion of fresh, attractive VR content on the market.