British Heist Infographic just for Going In Style!

You do not get many movies that take you back to those classic movies of the 60’s but Going in Style just might fall into this category, for one it’s about a Hatton Garden heist and secondly, it stars, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, what more could you want? Well, how about the story is based on the Safe Deposit robbery in London a couple of years ago!

lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, who decide to buck retirement and step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty, in director Zach Braff’s comedy “Going in Style.” Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three risk it all by embarking on a daring bid to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.

#GoingInStyle #HattonGarden #London #SafeDepositHeist #Robbery