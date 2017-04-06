Google launches subscription YouTube TV!

Most of us these days watch some sort of pay to view television, even the BBC requires viewers in the UK to have a TV Licence. But as the choice of digital television service providers increases it is becoming a lot more difficult or costly to find a service provider that actually provides all of the programming that we want, when we want it. There are shows on Amazon, Netflix and other providers that are unable across the providers and so unless you are going to subscribe to all of the services at once, at some point you will need to make a choice based on the programming that you want to watch. This decision is made much more difficult when there are different tastes in one household and this means that the price is always going to be high, or is it?

Watch the full lineups as they air from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more. Don’t miss out on live sports, must-see shows, news, and events. Share with family, roommates, or anyone in your household. Everyone gets their own login and personal DVR library.

Now for some people there is another television service provider hoping to entice consumers to quit their current TV service and join Google with the launch of the YouTube TV subscription service. Currently you will need to be living in the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, or San Francisco Bay areas, but it is early days. The home TV subscription costs $35 per month, there are apps available for the owners Android and iOS powered devices, but if you are an Apple device owner the price will jump up to $39.99 per month for some reason! The good news is that you can get a free month to decide if YouTube TV is for you, so there is nothing to lose right? If you happen to live in the right area, it has got to worth a look at, even if it is just to see what all of the fuss is about.

