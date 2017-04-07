This map shows the trees of London!

Posted on by under Home, Lifestyle

Normally some people might think that trees are few and far between in London and other cities, but thanks to the London Datastore a lot of information has become freely available, yet despite all of this free info, we are liking this interactive map of the trees found on the streets of London, to be honest, I was not aware that there were so many trees in my part of London! This map shows the variety of trees too, on the sidebar there is a list of trees and you can check the boxes to find particular types of tree, it is surprising how many fruit trees there are on the streets of the city. You can try it out for yourself here on the London Street Trees map, you might be surprised too.

#LondonDatastore #LondonStreetTrees #InteractiveMap #London #Map

#LondonDatastore #LondonStreetTrees #InteractiveMap #London #Map

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • 5 Simple Ways to Promote Your New App or Online Business

    5 Simple Ways to Promote Your New App or Online Business

    Starting a new online business or launching an app is as exciting as it gets if you love technology. That feeling of joy you get when seeing the first few orders coming in and the little smile on your face when you see other people using the app you’ve created are indeed priceless. That joy,… Read more »

    Posted on by

  • #CompanionWatch #AnalogWatchCo #Pets #Fur #PetFurWatch

    Your Pets Fur Can Be Made Into A Watch!

    Many of us have pets, these are mainly cats or dogs, but there are other pets available too and a lot of these pet owners find it very hard to be apart from their furry friends for any long period of time. Yet it seems there is a way around this although it may not… Read more »

    Posted on by

  • #pennywise #IT #clown #stephenking #evilclown

    This is IT! Pennywise is Back!

    Well, it has been a while since the scariest of all clowns appeared on the big screen, but the wait is almost over. This is the first full trailer for Stephen Kings IT movie and the children of Derry in the State of Maine are disappearing, a group of young friends are forced to take… Read more »

    Posted on by

  • #AlGore #AnInconvenientTruth #AnInconvenientSequelTruthToPower #ClimateChange

    #BeInconvenient with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power!

    Al Gore is back telling us about the inconvenient truths that many of us would rather ignore. It has been ten years since he first told us the Inconvenient Truth story and has anything changed in the years that have followed? Well, ex-vice president Al Gore is back with An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power… Read more »

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *