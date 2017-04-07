This map shows the trees of London!

Normally some people might think that trees are few and far between in London and other cities, but thanks to the London Datastore a lot of information has become freely available, yet despite all of this free info, we are liking this interactive map of the trees found on the streets of London, to be honest, I was not aware that there were so many trees in my part of London! This map shows the variety of trees too, on the sidebar there is a list of trees and you can check the boxes to find particular types of tree, it is surprising how many fruit trees there are on the streets of the city. You can try it out for yourself here on the London Street Trees map, you might be surprised too.

#LondonDatastore #LondonStreetTrees #InteractiveMap #London #Map