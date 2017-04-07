Meet Mindhorn the only true TV detective!

Back in the 80’s, there were some very interesting TV shows and back then it was still cops and robbers that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Who can forget that one set on an island, with classic cars and stylish people, no not Bergerac the other one, Mindhorn! Well in case you missed it, don’t panic, Mindhorn is a movie starring Julian Barratt, Simon Farnaby, Essie Davis, Russell Tovey, Andrea Riseborough, Jessica Barden, Harriet Walter and Steve Coogan. Set in the modern day, the team have been brought back together in order to bring a criminal genius to justice.

Washed-up Richard Thorncroft peaked with hit 1980s detective show Mindhorn, playing the titular Isle of Man sleuth with a robotic eye that allowed him to literally “see the truth”. Decades later, when a deranged Manx criminal demands Mindhorn as his nemesis, Thorncroft returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs for one last chance to reignite his glory days, professional credibility and even romance with former co-star/paramour Patricia Deville.

This is not your average movie, this is comedy, drama and retro TV all rolled into one cool movie, who can resist it? Well, the movie comes out on the 5th May, but if you really cannot wait that long, Mindhorn is going on a short tour from the 22nd April, you can catch it in Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Isle of Man, Derby, Sheffield, Nottingham and London. Book your tickets now on the Mindhorn website.

