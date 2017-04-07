Carry the Solar System around in your pocket!

There are not many things you can buy that can make you feel like a god, but this has to be up there, it looks like a small bottle that can fit into the palm of your hand, but inside is something much more than that! A closer look will reveal that there are eight different sized balls, look closer and they start to look familiar, eight balls, varying in size and interesting patterns, there is only one thing it could be, the Solar System! Amazingly this small bottle contains a scale model of our Solar System. Each planet has been carefully designed to replicate the eight planets, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, you could argue about Pluto, but it is no longer classified as a proper planet, how things change!

A small bottle attempting to maintain the correct scale between the 8 planets of the solar system at a scale of 1:5,000,000,000. Much as in reality the entire bottle is almost entirely dominated by the volume (and mass) of the four gas giants while the four solid planets settle almost dust like in comparison at the bottom of it.

Only when you have the Solar System in your hand can you see the scale of things, Earth really is tiny in comparrison to those giant gas planets, it just goes to show that in the grand scheme we are quite small really. So, I suppose you are wondering just how much it would cost to buy a Solar System! Well, this one is quite affordable at just £30, the price of real estate is not like it used to be. If you fancy yourself as the ruler of the Solar Systme then you might be interested in visiting the Little Planet Factory website for more information and how you can get your hands on the Solar System and feel what it is like to be like a god!

