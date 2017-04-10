Alternative ending for the Blair Witch Project #1

If there is one movie that was made on a shoestring budget, was a box office hit and scared the life out of most us, it has to be the Blair Witch Project and who can forget that ending? Anyway, it turns out that Dan Myrick and Ed Sanchez had several ideas for the ending before opting for the one that we of. The funny thing is, that despite them only just recently coming clean about these alternative endings they have been online for a number of years on the Iamthe64 account on YouTube, who knew that?

