Marvel Releases New Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer!

This is what we have been waiting for, Marvel has released the teaser trailer for the movie Thor: Ragnarok, this one promises to be better than the other Thor movies, but will it? This is a massive movie, with a big story and budget, it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. Thor: Ragnarok will be exploding onto a cinema screen near you this November, will you be there?

