Marvel Releases New Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer!

Posted on by under Comics, Sci-Fi

This is what we have been waiting for, Marvel has released the teaser trailer for the movie Thor: Ragnarok, this one promises to be better than the other Thor movies, but will it? This is a massive movie, with a big story and budget, it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. Thor: Ragnarok will be exploding onto a cinema screen near you this November, will you be there?

#Marvel #Thor #ThorRagnarok #MarvelsThor #Ragnarok

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #TimeTravel #TimeMachine #TimeTravelFlowChart #SciFi #History

    Time Travel! Your Questions Are Answered!

    Posted on by

  • #Xenomorph #Alien #Covenant #AlienCovenant #Colony #Crew #Planet

    Be scared with this Alien: Covenant teaser!

    Posted on by

  • #Significance #Astronomer #VoyagerOne #Observatory #Earth

    Significance science fiction at its best!

    Posted on by

  • #TheMummy #London #NewMummyMovie #TheMummyMovie #TomCruise

    The Mummy gets a modern day makeover!

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *