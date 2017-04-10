The classic original Mini is coming back!

Think of the classic Mini from the 60’s and you are immediately transported back in time to a swinging London, England winning the World Cup and of course, the Italian Job who could not forget those three Mini Coopers laden with gold bars making the great escape out of Turin? Well if you missed that car then you are in luck because it is making a comeback as the Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive.

This is not a restoration project or even a one off, this Mini classic will be built and will be going on sale at the end of the Month! Each will be built by hand at the company’s new plant at Silverstone in the UK, they will be using new body panels, a softer body design and all of the modern equipment required these days to make driving safe and enjoyable.

Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive is the eagerly-awaited second model to be made by the low-volume, British-based coachbuilder. Based on a classic Mini and reborn into a city car for modern living, Mini Remastered by David Brown Automotive combines the iconic Sixties car’s looks with Speedback GT design cues, unique coachbuilding construction, modern technology and luxury hand-finished materials – all handbuilt at the company’s new Silverstone HQ in Great Britain.

Each car would have had a thousand work hours put into it, the 1275 cc engine has been coupled with a newly designed gearbox and has been tuned to produce around 50% more power, yet it still has the classic feel of speed from being close to the road. This is the ideal car for the city, being easy to park and drive through those gaps that other cars cannot cope with, yet on the open road, it can offer comfort and safety, leaving you to enjoy the drive.

Now, you already know that this car is built by hand and so that means it is not going to be cheap, but you are buying a future classic car and it is something that will be standing out from the crowd, so maybe a price starting from around £50,000 is not that high, although once you start adding those extras the final price can easily creep over £60,000 or more. For full details head on over to the David Brown Automotive website, the Mini Remastered will be launching at the Top Marques Monaco show, taking place from 20th April in the Grimaldi Forum, Monte Carlo.

#MiniRemastered #Mini #DavidBrownAutomotive #ClassicMini #RetroMini