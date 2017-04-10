Time Travel! Your Questions Are Answered!

If there is one thing that I could take from the fictional world of science fiction and bring it into the real world, it would have to be Time Travel! Image being able to watch historical events in as they happen, take a look into the future and maybe even make some cash in the process, such as investing in gold or shares. Yet it seems that there are dangers in time travelling, it seems that if you make a simple mistake it could change the world as you know it and we all know how dangerous that can be, just check out the Butterfly Effect for a reference into what not to do when travelling in time. In this graphic from Mr Dalliard it is a flow chart that helps you make the right choices when considering a life of time travel. Naturally, we are taking no notice of this, if I could get a time machine then I would not hesitate in giving it whirl, what about you?

