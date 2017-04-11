Computer Viruses become Cyberpunk artworks part one!

These days there cannot be many people who have not heard about computer viruses and how much damage they can do, but like a real world virus, these are created with a specific job in mind. Yet, many of us ever get to see a virus or see it in action, if only there was some other way of describing them to people! Well, thanks to Ace Volkov there is something for us to look at and we do not have to worry about it infecting any of out devices either. The virus has been given a cyberpunk look based on the names of the virus, these images appear to have the right idea, what do you think about it?

