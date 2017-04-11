Risk gets close to WikiLeaks and Julian Assange!

Posted on by under Computers, Security

A few years ago WikiLeaks rocked the internet by publishing stuff that others would never dream of publishing and then its founder Julian Assange found himself a wanted man, seeking asylum and eventually having to remain a guest in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since 2012! Now it seems everything is going to be kicked up in the air with a new documentary from Showtime called Risk! The film has been made by Laura Poitras who has had unprecedented access behind the scenes for the past six years. This is one documentary that is bound to have a ready-made audience who will on the one be interested in both WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, while on the other hand there will be those who would see the website and it’s founder just go away. Risk the story of WikiLeaks and Julian Assange will be released this summer, watch it if you dare!

Poitras give us the WikiLeaks story from the inside, allowing viewers to understand our current era of massive leaks, headline-grabbing news, and the revolutionary impact of the internet on global politics. RISK is a portrait of power, principles, betrayal, and sacrifice when the stakes could not be any higher. It is a first-person geopolitical thriller told from the perspective of a filmmaker immersed in the worlds of state surveillance and the cypherpunk movement. RISK confirms Poitras’ directorial ability to record history as it unfolds on camera, and craft narratives at the highest level.

#Risk #Wikileaks #JulianAssange #Whistleblower #Surveillance

Written by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.

Related Posts

  • #Virus #Computer #Infected #Cyberpunk #Art

    Computer Worms become Cyberpunk artworks part two!

    Posted on by

  • #Virus #Computer #Infected #Cyberpunk #Art

    Computer Viruses become Cyberpunk artworks part one!

    Posted on by

  • #Kniterate #KnittingMachine #Design #Produce #Knitwear

    Create and produce knitwear easily with Kniterate!

    Posted on by

  • #SiliconValley #PiedPiper #Hooli #Aviato #StartUp

    Silicon Valley returns next month!

    If you are anything like me then you will already know that there is a lot of cool shows on TV at the moment, but sometimes there is just one show that really stands out from the rest and for me, it has to be Silicon Valley. Set in the world of big business and… Read more »

    Posted on by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *