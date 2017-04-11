Risk gets close to WikiLeaks and Julian Assange!

A few years ago WikiLeaks rocked the internet by publishing stuff that others would never dream of publishing and then its founder Julian Assange found himself a wanted man, seeking asylum and eventually having to remain a guest in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since 2012! Now it seems everything is going to be kicked up in the air with a new documentary from Showtime called Risk! The film has been made by Laura Poitras who has had unprecedented access behind the scenes for the past six years. This is one documentary that is bound to have a ready-made audience who will on the one be interested in both WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, while on the other hand there will be those who would see the website and it’s founder just go away. Risk the story of WikiLeaks and Julian Assange will be released this summer, watch it if you dare!

Poitras give us the WikiLeaks story from the inside, allowing viewers to understand our current era of massive leaks, headline-grabbing news, and the revolutionary impact of the internet on global politics. RISK is a portrait of power, principles, betrayal, and sacrifice when the stakes could not be any higher. It is a first-person geopolitical thriller told from the perspective of a filmmaker immersed in the worlds of state surveillance and the cypherpunk movement. RISK confirms Poitras’ directorial ability to record history as it unfolds on camera, and craft narratives at the highest level.

