Enter the Warriors Gate! Time Travel or Dream?

As gamers and fans of science fiction, many of us long to come across a portal or some other method of travelling through time or to another dimension, yet if this was possible when we returned would anyone believe us? So, maybe your journey was merely a dream or something, this is the worry. In the new movie Enter the Warriors Gate, Luc Besson takes us on a journey to a world of legends, our hero is a teenage gamer who finds himself in place similar to the Japan of the past where warlords held all of the power and they ruled by terror. Our hero will have to fight the bad guys, save the Princess and find his way home, it sounds like a game and so the young gamer should not have any trouble getting through this in one piece.

Epic fantasy-adventure meets martial arts action in this thrilling film written by Luc Besson & Robert Mark Kamen. After a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time, teen gamer Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire terrorized by a cruel barbarian king (former WWE superstar Dave Bautista). Jack will need all of his gaming skills as he battles to defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home.

#EnterTheWarriorsGate #Game #Movie #LucBesson #Fantasy