Hermes uses Starship in delivery trails!

Posted on by under Robots, Shopping

A while ago we posted an article about a self-driving robotic delivery system that was in development, now it seems things have moved on since then as the consumer delivery firm Hermes are starting trials of the robot for customers in the London borough of Southwark to help with their increasing deliveries. The Starship can carry a package weighing up to 10 kilos, it measures up at around 70 cm long and 55 cm wide, it can travel up to two miles from the base at a speed of up to 4 mph. Could this be the future of home deliveries, we shall wait and see what happens at the end of the trail to find out!

Carole Woodhead, CEO of Hermes, said: “Starship Technologies is a highly innovative and pioneering firm. We are extremely pleased to utilise their expertise to explore exciting new ways that will further strengthen our portfolio of services and offer greater choice and convenience for customers. We can already see first-hand the success they’ve had with food deliveries in London, and we are excited to team up with them in a bid to revolutionise the home delivery marketplace.”

#Hermes #Starship #Robot #Deliveries #SelfDrivingRobots

Written by David Allen

