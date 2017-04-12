Step into Uncharted territory with The Lost Legacy!

Coming later on this year is the next instalment of the game Uncharted, this is a new direction for the game as the search for an Indian artefact takes some surprising twists and turns on the journey to the end. In this trailer for the Lost Legacy we see the characters planning their journey by riverboat, yet this is not going to be a cruise as they are not the only ones searching for this treasure. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be launching on the 22nd August for Playstation 4, you can pre-order it now from the Uncharted game website.

From the critically acclaimed developer, Naughty Dog, comes the first standalone adventure in the Uncharted series. Chloe Frazer must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross in order to recover a fabled ancient Indian artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless war profiteer. Together, they’ll venture deep into the mountains of India in search of the legendary artifact. Along the way, they’ll learn to work together to unearth the mystery of the artifact, fight their way through fierce opposition, and prevent the region from falling into chaos.

