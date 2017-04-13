Can You Solve The Twin Peaks Puzzle #3?

The classic TV mystery Twin Peaks will be returning to our screens at the end of May, but before we get too engrossed in this all new story, Showtime has come up with a mystery for you to solve, you never know you might have what it takes to become the next Agent Cooper! The puzzle is simple enough to do, just watch the video and work out what the message is! If you have any trouble with it, the answer can be found within the text on the YouTube page, just click on the Show More tag to reveal the details!

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, Twin Peaks followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…

#TwinPeaks #ShowTime #DaleCooper #TwinPeaksPuzzle #NewTwinPeaks