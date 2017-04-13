Marvel releases The Defenders comic poster!

Later on this year The Defenders will be launching on Netflix, and although we have seen the latest trailer, did you notice the date right up there in the top right-hand corner, it 08/18/2017, so there you have it, the series will be available from the 18th August, how cool is that? There is more, being a Marvel series it would not be the same without a cameo from Stan Lee and a cool comic style poster, well we have the poster, check it out below. If you are searching for a reason to subscribe to Netflix, then just take a look at the amount of the Marvel programming they have, this alone is worth the monthly subscription fee!

Marvel’s The Defenders – It will take an epic team of heroes to save New York City. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage come together as The Defenders.

#TheDefenders #Marvel #Netflix #TheDefendersNetflix #MarvelComics