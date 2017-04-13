The Mist is coming! Can you Handle it?

If there is one thing that is scarier than the dark, it has to be the fog! So, when your town is completely covered with this dense mist and the residents start behaving strangely how would you cope? Thankfully, you may not have to but the residents of a small town find themselves cut off, it is not just the misty conditions they have to cope with. In the new TV series The Mist, this small family based society goes into freefall as fighting, scheming and madness threaten this small town’s very existence. The Mist is based on the book by Stephen King, it will be showing on Spike from the 22nd June.

Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Washington, Jr. and Frances Conroy.

#TheMist #StephenKing #Town #Fog #Possession