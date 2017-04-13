Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer!

The Transformers return in this latest adventure that examines the history of the Transformers, which goes back into our own history. We know that they were here before, but could they have really been influencing historical events? Optimus Prime is missing, once more there is a war brewing between the Transformers and the Humans, but given the power and technology at the disposal of the Transformers, it would seem like the war would be a short one. Yet, as with any war, there will be alliances and thanks to an unlikely partnership, maybe there is hope for the humans after all.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

