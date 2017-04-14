Unite The League! New Justice League Poster!

The Justice League movie is not due out until November, while that seems an age to wait to see the movie, there is an upside and that is the teasers that we keep getting. The latest is the Unite The League poster, it is setting the scene for the movie and makes us want more. In you did not know, the movie stars, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Raymond Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J.K. Simmons. You can find out more from the Warner Bros Justice League web pages.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

