If you have ever wondered why on the Twitter app you can only retweet or like a tweet, well look again because there is another option called “I do not like this Tweet!” sure it is not as visible as the others, but it is there all the same! So next time you see something that you do not like on Twitter, you know what to do!

When you mark a Tweet as I don’t like this Tweet, it helps Twitter better understand the types of Tweets that you’d like to see less of in your Home timeline. We may use this information to optimise and tailor your experience in the future. You can access this option from the V icon in a Tweet.

