The Origin EON 15 S Gaming Laptop!

If there is one thing that unites gamers, it has to be that they are very particular when choosing a new laptop and because of this, the cost of a high-end gaming laptop will be much more than the cost of just another laptop. However, there are always exceptions to these rules and one game player in this very competitive market and Origin is one of these exceptions. The trouble we have though is that whereas once we could see new models coming out on a regular basis, the production lines have been much slower and the EON 15 S gaming laptop has been a long time coming.

The EON 15 S starts with a 15.6 inch IPS matte display with a 1920 x 1080 of pixel resolutions, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GDDR5 graphics card, powered by an Intel Core i3-7100H Dual-Core 3.00GHz processor, a 16GB ORIGIN PC Approved DDR4 2133MHz (2 X 8GB) memory, running MS Windows 10 Home operating system, a built-in 2.0M FHD Video Camera and a 500 GB ORIGIN PC Approved 7200 RPM Hard Drive. These are just the entry level specs, there are so many options available with this laptop that it would be impossible to list all of the different setups available.

We’ve poured our knowledge and technical know-how into the EON15-S to ensure the best quality and high-performance. Stow the EON15-S in your backpack with a peace of mind so you can travel and game without putting unnecessary stress on your back. Go fully mobile thanks to a slim 1.05-inch thick chassis weighing 5.08 pounds, so you easily set up, play a quick game of your choice, and pack it all up to get going.

If you like the idea of the EON 15 S from Origin then you can expect to have to fork out around $999 for the very basic model, with the final cost increasing with every click on the menu, you could easily end up paying twice that, so you had better make sure that you want what you are ordering, otherwise you end up with a laptop that has a very high price tag and yet it does not do exactly what you want it to do. For more news and information on how you can order your own personalised gaming laptop go to the EON 15 S pages on the Origin Computers website.

#Origin #EON #OriginEON15S #GamingLaptop #Computer