Orphan Black another BBC winner!

Once again the BBC are proving to be value for money with another cool TV series coming back soon, this time it is Orphan Black and this is the trailer for the fifth season, how time has flown by. They are calling this the Final Trip, which might make us think that it could be the last season, but as we know on TV there is no such thing as the last season! There is now a sisterhood of sorts with the clones having common experiences, but not they must survive in order to live a normal life, surely it is not going to be that easy?

The clone sisterhood has been through it all together. From assassinations, detrimental illnesses, monitors and accidental murders to suburban drug fronts, kidnappings, male clones and biological warfare – there isn’t anything this lot hasn’t experienced. But through it all, they’ve remained united in their love and mission to keep each other safe at all costs. They’ve sacrificed their families, the loves of their lives, and any true sense of normalcy, all for the chance to liberate themselves from forces much bigger than any one of them. This season, they must all fight for the family they’ve chosen, for a new future and ultimately, for freedom.

