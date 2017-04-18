Star Wars Battlefront II: Full Length Reveal Trailer

Finally, the Star Wars Battlefront game is coming back for the second time, will it be up to the standard, well going on the video above, sure it will. This video has it all and it follows in the footsteps of a top stormtrooper called Iden. There are familiar characters in there too, so watch out for your favourite, it was good to see a glimpse of Luke Skywalker in there. Star Wars Battlefront II from EA will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC from November 17th this year.

Watch the full length reveal trailer for Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II from Star Wars Celebration. Live the untold Star Wars story of Iden, an elite Stormtrooper, in an original single-player story. Battle on land and in space in an expanded multiplayer experience with iconic heroes and villains, thrilling space battles, and a deep progression and customization system.

