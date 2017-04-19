This is the American Assassin!

This is a trip into the dark and dangerous world of assassins, black ops and the CIA, naturally, we already know that this is a world that is normally hidden from sight and rightly so, but in American Assassin, the lid is blown right off of this secret world. The movie stars Scott Adkins, Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet, it will be secretly showing in a cinema near you this September.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN follows the rise of Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a CIA black ops recruit under the instruction of Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton). The pair are then enlisted by CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) to investigate a wave of apparently random attacks on both military and civilian targets. Together the three discover a pattern in the violence leading them to a joint mission with a lethal Turkish agent (Shiva Negar) to stop a mysterious operative (Taylor Kitsch) intent on starting a World War in the Middle East.

#americanassassin #cia #coldwar #blackops #worldwar