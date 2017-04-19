This is the Awesome Mix Vol 2 play list!

This Friday you will be able to download the Awesome Mix Vol 2 from Marvel, the list of tracks are as we expected awesome! Check them out, Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra, Fox on the Run – Sweet, Lake Shore Drive – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, The Chain – Fleetwood Mac, Bring It On Home To Me – Sam Cooke, Southern Nights – Glen Campbell, My Sweet Lord – George Harrison, Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass, Come A Little Bit Closer – Jay and the Americans, Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang – Silver, Surrender – Cheap Trick, Father and Son – Cat Stevens, Flash Light – Parliament, and Guardians Inferno – The Sneepers Ft. David Hasselhoff.

