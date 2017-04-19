Welcome to Krypton the home of Superman!

If you have ever wondered about the background of Superman your luck is in, because this is the first trailer for Krypton a TV series developed by Syfy for the small screen. It is set in the time of Supermans grandfather and it will tell us the story of the people of Krypton. We know that Krypton was destroyed, but this TV series will show us why this happened. This is an interesting idea, we are used to Superman being rebooted, now we have a chance to see a bit about the history of Supermans background, his family and the people of Krypton. To stay in touch with developments check in with the Krypton page on the Syfy website.

That’s right, the Man of Steel is heading this way … or at least his grandfather is, as Syfy has officially given the green light (Krytonite green!) to the DC prequel series, Krypton. Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s homeworld and will focus on his grandfather as he fights to redeem the shamed and ostracized House of El. The show will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), who will also write the script for the pilot with Ian Goldberg (Once Upon a Time). Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as showrunner.

#krypton #superman #kryptontvseries #manofsteel #houseofel