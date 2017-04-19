Ahoy there! It’s the Pirates of the Caribbean!

Well, they are back at sea and causing havoc, the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is coming and once again Captain Jack Sparrow is feeling the pressure of being the most wanted and hated pirate on the high seas. You might think that being a pirate he would be living the life of a King, but Jack Sparrow’s life is not like that, plagued by disaster and bad decisions, once again he is hunted and this time it is the legendary Captain Salazar leading the hunt, is this the end for Captain Jack Sparrow?

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth, a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry, a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be sailing into a cinema near you very soon, the movie stars Johnny Depp, Kevin McNally, Geoffrey Rush, Joshamee Gibbs, Hector Barbossa, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley.

