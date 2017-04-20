First look at Marvels Cloak and Dagger!

Here is something new from Marvel, it is called Cloak and Dagger but it will not be available until 2018 on the Freeform platform. The ten part TV series follows a couple of teens who not only have special powers, they are linked together somehow. However, to make things even more complicated they begin to have feelings for each other and so it is a mix of growing up, superpowers and love, just another day in the world of a Marvel superhero.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging. The 10 episode series will premiere early 2018.

