Domino’s have got your Wedding food covered!

Getting married can be stressful enough, but with so many things to think about the food should be easier if you like Pizza, well who doesn’t? In an attempt to make the wedding day, and those other significant days associated with the whole wedding experience.

The Domino’s Wedding Registry offers a whole lot of choices, starting from around $20 and rising up to around $100, clearly this has not made it to the UK just yet, but live in hope.

You can choose from the 2 am Bachelor Feast, Cater the Bachelorette party, the Wedding party, Dancing with my slice, One more slice before I do, Married but chill, Thank you card-a-thon, Post honeymoon adjustment to real life, An excuse not to cook, Bust out the fine china and low key date night.

