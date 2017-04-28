The new Nintendo 2DS XL games system!

Nintendo has dropped in a new version of the 2DS portable gaming device, they are calling it the 2DS XL and it is hoped that this new version will appeal to gamers of all ages instead of the younger gamers who are currently using the 2DS. They are using a lot of the features from the new 3DS such as the useful C stick, the compatible NFC reader, and more importantly the extra processing power. For anyone who wants to play games on a machine rather than a phone, then this is well worth having a look at.

Step up to bigger screens and major features packed into a stylish, lightweight handheld. Enjoy built-in amiibo support, a fast processor, and playing Nintendo 3DS games in 2D.

So, we know that this is going to be a cool and handy little gaming machine, but what is it going to cost? Well, when it is released in the US this July it will cost around $150, we do not know when it will launch in the UK or how much it cost, but it is worth keeping an eye on Nintendo for news etc. Could this be the next big pressie for the Christmas list or not!

