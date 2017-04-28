AdDryer offers revenue from drying hands!

Providing a washroom at work is a legal requirement that employers simply have to provide, but until now this is has been one place where any sort of revenue stream would seem to be wrong. However, this is the age of innovation and it seems while charging employees and visitors to use the loo is a no, there are ways of making these facilities pay for themselves.

This is the AdDryer from Savortex, it looks and performs like a regular hand dryer, but with one exception, it comes with a display. This is where the revenue comes in as it is ideal for showing short adverts for the duration of the warm air cycle.

Built on Intel® technology, the adDryer uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver energy and waste savings, alerts cleaners to washroom needs based on actual footfall, and engages users with real time and one-to-one, high-definition video messages. Enterprises can use real data to push content and drive additional revenue streams. It’s the game changer! Transform wasteful and costly washrooms into connected, hygienic, and sustainable revenue-producing assets

This is an interesting idea for the washroom, it shows that no matter where you go there is no escaping the long arm of the advertising people! It could be a very valuable piece of advertising space for marketing, or it could be used for providing the employee with the latest company news. You see, we are already thinking about the AdDryer as a key information point.

