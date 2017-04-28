How Science Fiction home ideas became a reality!

How many times have you watched a classic science fiction movie or TV show and noticed something that we take for granted today, such as the mobile phone, the internet and velcro! Well, the same could be said for today, what ideas in current science fiction will we be taking for granted in the future. One such place for cool innovations is the home, the smart home is the future and it is happening now!

The best science fiction has an uncanny knack for eerily foreshadowing future technological developments, whether it’s in the field of transport, communication, or anything in between. Many times throughout history, outlandish concepts that once seemed wildly fanciful have become everyday occurrences, common sights in the average home.

