Going retro with the ZX Spectrum Next!

For those who remember the early days of the personal computer, there were a couple of key machines such as the Commodore, Sinclair and Texas Instruments. But it is the ZX Spectrum by Sinclair that really does stand out as the machine that encouraged many young people to get involved in IT at some level, which is why we are some pleased to see this ZX Spectrum Next machine making an appearance.

This is a new ZX Spectrum Next machine, it just has the classic look of those machines that started it all off, but it comes running the state of the art technology and it is fully compatible with the original machine too. This is a chance to experience the classic computing with the ability to use SD cards, more memory and of course, it comes with a faster processor and that is what makes all of the difference here.

Processor: Z80 3.5Mhz and 7Mhz modes

Memory: 512Kb RAM (expandable to 1.5Mb internally and 2.5Mb externally)

Video: Hardware sprites, 256 colours mode, Timex 8×1 mode etc.

Video Output: RGB, VGA, HDMI

Storage: SD Card slot, with DivMMC-compatible protocol

Audio: 3x AY-3-8912 audio chips with stereo output + FM sound

Joystick: DB9 compatible with Cursor, Kempston and Interface 2 protocols (selectable)

PS/2 port: Mouse with Kempston mode emulation and an external keyboard

Special: Multiface functionality for memory access, savegames, cheats etc.

Tape support: Mic and Ear ports for tape loading and saving

Expansion: Original external bus expansion port and accelerator expansion port

Accelerator board (optional): GPU / 1Ghz CPU / 512Mb RAM

Network (optional): Wi-Fi module

Extras: Real Time Clock (optional), internal speaker (optional)

They are expected to get this machine on sale in the early part of next year, we do not what the final retail price is going to be, but we do know that it is currently on Kickstarter and as well all know, backers of crowdfunding projects are able to pick up perks, so for backing the project from just £175 you could be the proud owner of one of the first models off the production line! £175 is not a high price to pay for something that is so iconic and cool at the same time.

