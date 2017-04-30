Star Wars: The Force and The Fury fan film!

As fans of Star Wars right from the beginning, it seems like we only focus on the main characters and rightly so as this was the story that we have followed. Now it is time to branch out and there are many stories to look into. Take Star Wars: The Force and The Fury, this is a fan-made short movie that follows a Jedi whose fighter has been critically damaged forcing him to crash land on a planet where there appears to be no advanced civilisation. However, he soon realises that he is not alone and that he is being pursued by vengeful Sith, who seems to know a lot about him.

The Star Wars: The Force and The Fury movie stars Aris Juson and Deborah Smith, it is directed by Jason Satterlund and can be seen in full above, the Star Wars universe is getting bigger and we are expecting to see much more of this kind of thing in the future.

