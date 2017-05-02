Is your coffee is getting smaller! Try this for size!

How many times have you ordered a coffee only to find that it twice as expensive and half the size that you expected? Well, it seems like we are not the only ones to find ourselves in this predicament, check out this video where Lucas Zanotto takes this to the extreme. The Finnish based coffee Paulig challenge him to make a cup of coffee with just one coffee bean, just out of interest it takes about four thousand beans to produce a pound of ground coffee, so you know what you are dealing with here. The challenge has been a clear success, with Lucas Zanotto making all of the equipment needed to grind up a single coffee bean, filter it and pour the brew into a mini cup. That is a successful challenge and just goes to show that you can make a cup of freshly brewed coffee from a single bean.

