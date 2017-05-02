Cults, revenge and beyond in The Endless!

In order to plan and set out on a mission of revenge, you must have been through a terrible time and for a couple of brothers this would initially seem the case, but soon you realise that maybe there is something more to this story that could mean that the brothers are wrong and therefore their revenge is being directed in the wrong direction.

The Endless is a classic horror, it is set in the wilderness, there are two brothers who have escaped from a cult and are now back to make those responsible pay for what they have done. Yet, woven within the story is something else, could the cult have been protecting the boys and if so, this could mean that their revenge would harm those who are innocent.

THE ENDLESS is the story of two brothers who return to the deal cult from which they fled a decade ago, to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

This movie has a great look and feel to it, but only if you are into being scared to your bones and beyond! It stars Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Tate Ellington, James Jordan, Shane Brady and Kira Powell, if you are into fright nights then this is for you, The Endless is out now, check it out if you dare!

