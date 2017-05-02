Keeping the world safe from nukes 70’s style!

During the cold war the threat of WW3 was hanging over us and yet as ever, it seems that it is not the country with hundreds of nukes that we needed to worry about, it was the mad man with one! In order to counter this threat, the US Department of Energy had the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA). One of their jobs was to try to find that one mad man who is armed with a small but deadly device capable of plunging the world into WW3! This video shows the kind of work that they were doing in those cold war years and despite what we might think about a government being a kind of Big Brother, it seems like in this case there is a good reason to be thankful that they were and are watching what is going on.

#NNSA #WW3 #Nukes #ColdWar #NuclearBomb