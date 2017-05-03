Marvel’s Inhumans poster a glimpse into the future!

There have been an Inhumans movie or TV series in the pipeline for some time now and only now it seems to be real with the release of the first poster! It is nothing big or spectacular like you might expect from Marvel, but it is a start! Inhumans will be starring Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Iwan Rheon, Ken Leung, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores and Ellen Woglom. You can expect to see it in IMAX from the beginning of September and then on ABC from the end of the month, thanks, Marvel we now have so many choices!

