Wonder Woman the Rise of the Warrior!

This is it the final trailer for Wonder Woman, the next time that we will see Diana will be when the movie is released in a few weeks time, we are ready, are you? Forget about everything that you knew about Wonder Woman, this story rewrites the history of the warrior princess and turns her into the superhero that we have come to love. These movies are great, we get to see how it all started and what these heroes had to go through in order to save us from evil.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers…and her true destiny.

Wonder Woman will be in cinemas from the beginning of June, it stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielson, Robin Wright, David Thewlis and is directed by Patty Jenkins. Who cannot wait to see this movie!

#WonderWoman #DianaPrince #PrincessoftheAmazons #Powers #WarriorPrincess